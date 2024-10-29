Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 14,226 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $469.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

