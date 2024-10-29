Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 103,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.45. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

