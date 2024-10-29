J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $510.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $140,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,241,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

