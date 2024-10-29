J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 64,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 141,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

