Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 21,636 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in eBay by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 35.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Get Our Latest Report on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.