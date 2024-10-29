Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.4 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average of $209.38. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $283.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,294. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.