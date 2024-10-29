State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $113.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.64%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

