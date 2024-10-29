Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44. 3M has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.