Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 24.6% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NKE opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.