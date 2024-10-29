St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 134,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $578.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $552.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.86 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total transaction of $214,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,057.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,817 shares of company stock worth $132,547,715. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $647.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

