Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,958,257 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 958.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,958,257 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $564,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

