Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $26.97 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $216,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of JPM opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

