Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPM stock opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $647.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $225.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

