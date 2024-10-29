Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $647.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $225.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

