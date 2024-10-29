Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.28% of Premier worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Premier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Premier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.41. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,738.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,091.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,991. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

