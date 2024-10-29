Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,868,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 358.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 176,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.