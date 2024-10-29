Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,868,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 358.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 176,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Shares of WBD opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
