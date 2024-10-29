KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $171.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $140.72 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after buying an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

