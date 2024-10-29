Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in PPL by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

PPL Stock Up 0.9 %

PPL opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

