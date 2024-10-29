Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 559 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

