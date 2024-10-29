Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,885 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 105,835 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

