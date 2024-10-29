State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 7,915 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Newmont by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Newmont’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

