W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,802,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,401,000 after purchasing an additional 588,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 185.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 684,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,631,000 after buying an additional 444,785 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,145.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,375,000 after buying an additional 400,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,569,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WPC opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

