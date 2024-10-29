State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,240 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $81,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,247,996.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,171 shares of company stock valued at $50,208,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.