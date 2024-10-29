Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Embraer worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

ERJ opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

