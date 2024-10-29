Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 35,650 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

