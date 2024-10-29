NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

JD.com Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.