D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

NYSE DHI opened at $180.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.94 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

