DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,252 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Kenvue worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 52.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

