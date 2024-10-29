DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,642 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,744 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,956,000 after purchasing an additional 273,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,825,000 after purchasing an additional 202,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,259,000 after buying an additional 99,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,268,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

LNG opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

