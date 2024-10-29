Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.36 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $68,985,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 19.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after buying an additional 250,937 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 35.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,649,000 after buying an additional 223,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 219,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.