DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 30,996 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $91,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLB opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

