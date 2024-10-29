Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 62.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

