NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 106,481 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

