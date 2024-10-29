Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 322 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

PYPL opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.