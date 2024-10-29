Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Datadog by 31.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 394.91, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 529,928 shares of company stock worth $63,079,091. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.54.

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.