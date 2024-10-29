DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,842 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Centene were worth $43,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

