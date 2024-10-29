Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $54.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

