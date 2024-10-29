State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,355 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

