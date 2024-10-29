Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $4,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 0.7 %

FMC opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Barclays increased their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.