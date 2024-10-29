Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

