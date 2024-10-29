Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.61 and its 200 day moving average is $360.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.96 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

