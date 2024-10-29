Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $201.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $176.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $187.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.29.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,167.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,020,000 after purchasing an additional 436,067 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 438.5% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 535,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,176,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,477,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,567.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after acquiring an additional 248,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.