Bank of America Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $80.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.
Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.8% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after buying an additional 474,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers U.S.A.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.
