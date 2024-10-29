Bank of America Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $80.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.8% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after buying an additional 474,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.