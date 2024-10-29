State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,795 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.15% of RXO worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RXO by 12.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXO during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

About RXO

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.