J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Avalon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 125,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $168.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.18. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.88 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

