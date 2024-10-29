Motiv8 Investments LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $469.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

