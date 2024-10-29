iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,608,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 259,657 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 188,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

