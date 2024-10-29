J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $318.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.99 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

