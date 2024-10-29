Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FND. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.