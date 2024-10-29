State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,310 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 230,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 136,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.